Quick & Flavorful Lemon Garlic Butter Shrimp Recipe

Lemon Garlic Butter Shrimp is a quick, flavorful seafood recipe made with tender shrimp, fresh lemon, garlic, butter, and parsley. It cooks in just a few minutes, making it perfect for busy weeknights, easy dinners, or a simple appetizer.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

We love this recipe because it feels a little fancy without being complicated. The garlic butter melts right into the pan, the lemon adds brightness, and the shrimp come out juicy and flavorful when cooked just until pink.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Quick To Make: This shrimp recipe cooks in just a few minutes from start to finish.

Full Of Flavor: Garlic, lemon zest, butter, and parsley give every bite a fresh, rich taste.

Great For Busy Nights: It’s simple enough for weeknights but delicious enough for guests.

Versatile Dish: Serve it with pasta, rice, vegetables, salad, or crusty bread.

This recipe uses large peeled and deveined shrimp, butter, fresh garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, parsley, salt, pepper, and oil. The butter creates a rich sauce, while the lemon zest and juice brighten everything. Fresh garlic gives the shrimp its bold flavor, and parsley adds a pop of color and freshness right before serving.

Variations

Make It Spicy: Add red pepper flakes for a little heat.

Use Lime Instead: Swap lemon juice and zest for lime for a slightly different citrus flavor.

Add More Herbs: Try fresh basil, thyme, or chives with the parsley.

Serve Over Pasta: Toss the cooked shrimp and garlic butter sauce with warm noodles.

Tips

Pat the shrimp very dry before cooking so they sear instead of steam.

Do not overcook the shrimp. Once they are pink and opaque, remove them from the pan.

Add the butter after flipping the shrimp so the garlic does not burn.

Use fresh lemon juice for the best bright flavor.

Serve immediately for the best texture.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do you have questions about this recipe? Here are the answers to the most commonly asked questions.

Can I use frozen shrimp?

Yes, just thaw the shrimp completely and pat them dry before cooking.

How do I know when shrimp are done?

Shrimp are done when they turn pink, opaque, and curl slightly.

Can I make this recipe ahead of time?

This recipe is best served fresh, but you can store leftovers and gently reheat them.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Lemon Garlic Butter Shrimp

and melted butter. It’s perfect for a simple weeknight dinner, appetizer, or flavorful protein to serve with pasta, rice, or vegetables.

Equipment

Skillet

Small mixing bowl

Measuring spoons

Paper towels

Tongs or spatula

Serving platter

Ingredients

⅓ cup butter, softened

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice for serving

2 tablespoons grated lemon zest

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined (tails on preferred)

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil or regular cooking oil

Instructions

In a small bowl, mash together the butter, lemon zest, garlic, and parsley. Set aside.

Pat the shrimp dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture.

Season the shrimp evenly with salt and pepper.

Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat until hot.

Add the shrimp in a single layer. Cook without moving for 1–2 minutes, until the bottom turns pink and slightly browned.

Flip the shrimp and immediately add the garlic herb butter in small dollops around the pan.

Cook for another 1–2 minutes, occasionally basting the shrimp with the melted butter, until fully pink and opaque.

Remove shrimp from the pan immediately to prevent overcooking.

Drizzle fresh lemon juice over the shrimp before serving.

Serve immediately and enjoy.



