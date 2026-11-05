Spicy Jalapeño Popper Pinwheels: Easy Party Appetizer Recipe

Jalapeño Popper Pinwheels are the perfect appetizer for your next party! Made with cream cheese, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese, these pinwheels are sure to be a hit!

Photo by RECIPE HERE

If you’re looking for a delicious and easy appetizer, look no further than these jalapeño popper pinwheels! These pinwheels are always the life of the party at our family gatherings.

❤️ Why You’ll Love This Recipe

They're simple to make and use only a few ingredients you can find at your local grocery store.

Perfect for parties, baby showers, the Super Bowl, or birthdays!

Creamy, flavorful, and delicious with minimal effort.

Jalapeño Popper is one of the best flavor combinations that you will ever taste.

📝Variations

Do you want to change up this jalapeño popper pinwheels recipe and make it your own? Here are some ways to do that!

Spicy – For more heat, add more diced jalapeños and some seeds, or use hotter peppers.

Mild – If you are not a fan of spicy foods and want to tone down the spice, use fewer jalapeños or omit them altogether and use diced bell pepper instead.

Cheesy – Add shredded mozzarella for an extra-cheesy treat.

Bacon – Mix in some bacon crumbles for a great addition to this great appetizer.

🥫 Storage

Have leftovers or want to make these ahead of time? No problem! These jalapeño popper pinwheels store well in the fridge or freezer.

Fridge – Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Freezer – Freeze in a freezer-safe bag or container for up to 3 months.

When you are ready to enjoy, thaw the pinwheels in the fridge, then bake according to the recipe instructions.

💭 Tips

Here are a few tips to help you make this party food appetizer recipe perfectly:

Softening the cream cheese ahead of time will make it much easier to mix everything together and get a smooth mixture.

I’ve found that the best way to mix the cheese is to use my stand mixer with the paddle attachment.

Rolling the dough out on a lightly floured surface prevents sticking and makes it much easier to work with.

Use a sharp knife or unflavored dental floss to get clean cuts when slicing the log into rounds.

⁉️ FAQ

Do you have questions about this summer snacks recipe? Here are the answers to the most commonly asked questions about this easy pinwheel recipe.

Can I use a different type of dough?

Yes, you can use puff pastry dough to make these pinwheels if you prefer. Just follow the recipe instructions, using puff pastry sheets instead of the crescent dough. You can also use flour tortillas and skip baking for these delicious snacks.



Can I add additional mix-ins?

Yes, feel free to get creative and add other ingredients you love. If you add wet ingredients, you may need to adjust the amount of cream cheese accordingly.

How should I reheat these pinwheels?

You can reheat these in the oven, microwave, or toaster oven. Heat until warmed through, then enjoy.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Jalapeno Popper Pinwheels

Jalapeno Popper Pinwheels are the perfect appetizer for your next party! Made with cream cheese, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese, these pinwheels are sure to be a hit!

Equipment

medium bowl or large bowl

Spoon

parchment paper

Cookie sheet

sharp serrated knife

Ingredients

2 tubes of crescent rolls

16 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 8-ounce can of diced jalapeño peppers

1 tablespoon Granulated sugar

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, mix together softened cream cheese, shredded cheddar, diced

jalapeños, and sugar until well combined.

Unroll 1 roll of crescent dough, pinching the seams together.

Spread half of the cream cheese mixture over the dough.

Roll the dough into a log.

Repeat with the second tube.

Freeze for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Use a sharp knife or floss to slice the log into 12 rounds.

Place the rounds 2 inches apart on a parchment-paper-lined baking sheet.

Bake for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool on a wire rack.

Serve warm or at room temperature.



