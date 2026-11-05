Rich & Fudgy Chocolate Pumpkin Brownies: A Perfectly Delicious Treat

These Chocolate Pumpkin Brownies blend rich chocolate and pumpkin for a delicious fall treat! They are super easy to make and work as a Thanksgiving dessert or any day of the year.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

We love brownies, and we love pumpkin desserts, too. So why not combine the two for a tasty, unique treat? These Pumpkin Brownies will satisfy your sweet tooth and impress friends and family.

❤️ Why You’ll Love This Recipe

You only need a few ingredients, so you don’t have to worry about spending a lot of money at the grocery store.

They are the perfect combination of chocolate and pumpkin, creating a unique and delicious flavor.

These brownies are easy to make, making them a great dessert option for busy weeknights or special occasions.

They can be enjoyed as a dessert or as a snack with your morning coffee or afternoon tea.

📝Variations

Want to change up this recipe and make it your own? Here are some ways to do that!

Add chopped walnuts or pecans to the brownie batter for an added crunch.

Drizzle melted chocolate over the top of the cooled brownies for a decadent touch.

Swap out the semi-sweet chocolate chips for white chocolate or butterscotch chips for a different flavor profile.

Sprinkle pumpkin spice on top of the brownies before baking for an extra burst of fall flavor.

🥫 Storage

Store these brownies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days. You can also store them in the refrigerator for up to a week, but bring them to room temperature before serving. You can also freeze these brownies for up to 3 months.

💭 Tips

Here are a few tips to help ensure these brownies turn out perfectly every time.

Make sure to line your baking dish with parchment paper for easier removal of the brownies from the pan.

Mix the batter until just combined; otherwise, the brownies may turn out too dense or tough if they are overmixed.

Allow the brownies to cool completely before cutting into them. This helps them set and prevents them from falling apart.

For a more cake-like texture, add an extra egg to the batter.

⁉️ FAQ

Do you have questions about this recipe? Here are the answers to the most commonly asked questions.

Can I use homemade brownie mix instead?

Yes, you can use homemade brownie mix in this recipe. Just follow the mix instructions, then add the pumpkin puree as directed.

Can I use canned pumpkin pie filling instead of puree?

No, canned pumpkin pie filling is not the same as plain pumpkin puree and may contain added ingredients that could affect the texture.

Can I make these brownies ahead?

Yes, you can make these brownies ahead of time and store them in an airtight container. They will keep for up to 3 days at room temperature or up to a week in the refrigerator.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Chocolate Pumpkin Brownies

These Chocolate Pumpkin Brownies are rich, fudgy, and oh-so-delicious. If you are looking for the perfect fall treat, this recipe is for you.

Equipment

8×8 baking dish

parchment paper

large mixing bowl

Ingredients

15.25 ounces brownie mix

15 ounces pumpkin puree

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350F. Line an 8×8-inch baking dish with parchment paper, leaving overhang on the sides to make it easier to lift the brownies out after baking.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the brownie mix and pumpkin puree. The batter will be thick. Fold in ¾ cup of the chocolate chips.

Scoop the brownie batter into the prepared baking dish and spread out evenly. Sprinkle the remaining ¼ cup of chocolate chips over the top.

Bake at 350F for 22-25 minutes until they are setting up around the edges. A toothpick inserted into the center will still come out with brownie batter stuck to it because these brownies are very fudgy.

Remove the brownies from the oven and allow them to cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Lift the brownies out of the pan by holding the parchment paper by the sides. Cool on the counter for another 10-15 minutes.

Use a sharp knife to cut the brownies into 9 squares. The brownies will be rich and gooey.



