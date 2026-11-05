Easy Oven-Baked Sheet Pan Kabobs: Flavorful Middle Eastern-Inspired Dinner

If you love the bold, warm spices of Middle Eastern-inspired kabobs but don’t want to skewer the meat, these Sheet Pan Kabobs are a simple alternative. Made with a flavorful mix of ground beef and lamb, they’re seasoned with garlic, onion, and an aromatic spice blend for a delicious bite.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

The best part is how easy they are to prepare. Mix everything in one bowl, press the mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, and let the oven do most of the work. There’s no need to fuss with individual portions or stand over a hot grill.

Serve these sheet pan kabobs over fluffy rice, tuck them into warm tortillas, or pair them with pita bread and your favorite toppings. They’re a great option for busy weeknights when you want something hearty, satisfying, and full of flavor.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Easy preparation: Mix the ingredients together, press the mixture onto a baking sheet, and bake.

Packed with flavor: Allspice, cardamom, coriander, cumin, cinnamon, paprika, and nutmeg create a wonderfully fragrant seasoning blend.

Beef and lamb combination: The two meats pair beautifully, giving the dish a rich, savory flavor.

No skewers needed: You get familiar kabob-inspired flavors without shaping individual pieces of meat.

Flexible serving options: Serve it with rice, tortillas, or pita bread, depending on what you’re in the mood for.

Easy to customize: Use all ground beef if you’d rather skip the lamb.

Perfect for Low-Carb Diets: Pair this with cruciferous veggies for a tasty keto-friendly meal.

Variations

Use all ground beef: Replace the ground lamb with an additional pound of lean ground beef for an easy alternative.

Add a little heat: Mix in a pinch of cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes if you like it spicy.

Serve it bowl-style: Spoon the cooked meat over rice and add chopped cucumber, tomato, and a dollop of yogurt sauce.

Make it a wrap: Add the meat to warm tortillas or pita bread with lettuce, sliced onion, and your favorite sauce.

Add fresh herbs: If you have fresh parsley or cilantro on hand, chop some and sprinkle it over the finished dish.

Adjust the spice blend: If you prefer a milder flavor, start with a little less of the stronger spices and adjust next time.

Expert Tips

Chop the onion finely: Smaller pieces distribute more evenly through the meat and are less likely to create large gaps in the mixture.

Mix thoroughly: Knead the ingredients until the spices and aromatics are evenly distributed throughout the meat.

Keep the layer even: Try to maintain a consistent thickness across the baking sheet for more uniform cooking.

Check the temperature: Use an instant-read thermometer to confirm the center reaches 160°F. Don’t rely on the short baking time alone.

Watch carefully under the broiler: Two minutes can add color, but broilers vary, so keep an eye on the meat.

Prepare your sides while the meat cooks: Rice, chopped vegetables, and sauces can all be ready by the time the kabobs come out of the oven.

Sheet Pan Kabobs FAQs

Do you have questions about this recipe? Here are the answers to the most commonly asked questions.

What are sheet pan kabobs?

Sheet pan kabobs are an oven-baked take on traditional ground meat kabobs, often called kofta. Mix ground beef and lamb with onion, garlic, and warm spices, then press the mixture onto a baking sheet and bake it instead of shaping it around skewers.

Why are my sheet pan kabobs falling apart?

The meat mixture may not have been mixed thoroughly enough, or it may contain too much moisture from the onion. Finely chop the onion and knead the mixture until the ingredients are evenly distributed. Press the meat firmly into an even layer before baking.

How thick should I spread the meat on the baking sheet?

Spread the mixture into a consistent layer across the pan. Avoid thick centers and very thin edges, since uneven thickness can make some parts cook faster than others. A consistent layer also makes the meat easier to cut and serve.

Can I make sheet pan kabobs ahead of time?

Yes. Mix the ground meat, onion, garlic, and spices, then cover and refrigerate the mixture until you’re ready to cook. For the best food safety, cook raw ground meat within 1–2 days of refrigeration. You can also prepare your rice, chop your vegetables, and mix your sauce ahead of time.

How should I store leftover sheet pan kabobs?

Let the meat cool briefly, then transfer it to an airtight container and refrigerate within 2 hours. Keep leftovers refrigerated for 3–4 days.

What’s the best way to reheat sheet pan kabobs?

Reheat the meat in the microwave or in an oven until it reaches 165°F throughout. If you’re using the oven, cover the meat with foil to help retain moisture. A small splash of water can also help keep it from drying out.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Sheet Pan Kabobs

These Sheet Pan Kebabs combine ground beef and lamb with onion, garlic, and warm spices for an easy oven-baked dinner. Serve them over rice or tucked into tortillas or pita bread.

Equipment

large mixing bowl

Small rimmed baking sheet

parchment paper

Measuring spoons

knife and cutting board

Instant-read meat thermometer

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef

1 pound ground lamb or additional lean ground beef

1 onion finely chopped

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1½ teaspoons allspice

1 teaspoon cardamom

1 teaspoon coriander

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

Salt and pepper to taste

Flour tortillas optional, for serving

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a small rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Add the ground beef, ground lamb, onion, garlic, allspice, cardamom, coriander, cumin, paprika, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and pepper to a large mixing bowl. Knead until well combined.

Press the meat mixture into an even layer on the prepared baking sheet.

Bake for 8–10 minutes, then check the internal temperature. Continue cooking as needed until the meat reaches 160°F.

If desired, broil for another 2 minutes. Before broiling, remove the parchment paper and transfer the meat to a broiler-safe pan. Watch closely.

Serve over rice, in tortillas, or with pita bread.



