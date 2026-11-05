Homemade Cinnamon Apple Sauce: Easy, Delicious, and Wholesome

Cinnamon Apple Sauce is a homemade version of everyone’s favorite snack. Kids and adults alike will love this simple apple sauce, infused with cinnamon and just the right amount of sugar.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

In our house, we love to make homemade versions of everything we can. Homemade is so much more delicious and wholesome than canned. That’s why we love making this easy cinnamon apple sauce. It’s a great snack on its own or with some graham crackers, and it’s so easy to make!

❤️ Why You’ll Love This Recipe

It only takes a handful of basic kitchen staples to make.

It’s an easy recipe that’s ready in just minutes.

It has just the right amount of sweetness and makes a great snack or even dessert.

📝Variations

Want to change up this recipe and make it your own? Here are a few ways to do that!

Apples – Use your favorite apple variety for this recipe. They all work!

Nutmeg – Try adding a pinch of nutmeg for a delicious twist.

Brown Sugar – For deeper flavor, try using brown sugar instead of white sugar.

🥫 Storage

Refrigerate this cinnamon apple sauce in an airtight container for up to 6 days. For longer storage, freeze it in an airtight, freezer-safe container for up to 6 months.

💭 Tips

Be sure to cut your apples into small chunks so they get extremely soft while cooking.

A potato masher is best for mashing the apples because you’ll be mashing them in the Dutch oven.

You can make this apple sauce as chunky or smooth as you like.

⁉️ FAQ

Do you have questions about this recipe? Here are the answers to the most commonly asked questions.

Is homemade apple sauce better than store-bought?

Homemade apple sauce beats store-bought apple sauce by miles. Freshly made apple sauce has a flavor you can’t match, and it’s free of preservatives.

Why does my apple sauce taste scorched?

If you don’t stir your apples frequently while cooking, they can burn. Even a small amount of scorching can affect the overall flavor of the apple sauce.

How can you use homemade apple sauce?

Apple sauce is versatile and can be served on meats, as a topping for ice cream or cakes, or as a snack on its own.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Cinnamon Apple Sauce

This delicious cinnamon apple sauce is a homemade treat featuring the classic flavors of cinnamon and apples. It's easy and delicious.

Equipment

sharp knife and cutting board

large pot or skillet

Ingredients

6 large apples

½ cup sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 cup water

Instructions

Peel, core, and chop the apples into bite-sized chunks. Place the apples into a large pot or Dutch oven.

Add the sugar, cinnamon, and water to the apples in the pot. Cover with a lid and cook over medium heat for 18-20 minutes until the apples are very soft. Stir often.

Remove the pot from the heat and mash the hot apple sauce with a potato masher until it reaches your desired consistency. Serve the apple sauce warm.



