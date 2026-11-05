Moist Apple Harvest Cake with Cinnamon & Crumb Topping

This Old-Fashioned Apple Harvest Cake is a deliciously moist and fluffy dessert packed with chunks of fresh apples, cinnamon sugar, and a buttery crumb topping. This classic recipe is perfect for any occasion.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

This cake is also versatile and works as a breakfast treat, afternoon snack, or comforting dessert. The combination of fresh apples and warm cinnamon makes for the perfect fall flavor, but it’s also great year-round.

❤️ Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Quick and easy to make, which means it’s perfect for any day of the week.

It’s perfect for any occasion

Versatile – can be enjoyed as breakfast, snack, or dessert.

Bursting with fresh apple and warm cinnamon flavors.

📝Variations

Would you like to customize this recipe and make it your own? Here are some ways that you can do that!

Add chopped nuts, such as pecans or walnuts, to the batter for a crunchy texture.

Substitute the apples with other fruits, such as pears or peaches.

Replace the vegetable oil with melted butter for a richer flavor.

🥫 Storage

Store any leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days. To keep it fresh longer, you can store it in the fridge for up to a week.

💭 Tips

Be sure to peel and chop the apples before adding them to the batter.

Make sure to use room temperature eggs for better incorporation into the batter.

You can add a sprinkle of cinnamon on top of the frosting for some extra flavor.

⁉️ FAQ

Do you have questions about this recipe? Here are the answers to the most commonly asked questions.

Can I freeze this Old-Fashioned Apple Harvest Cake ?

Yes, you can! Wrap it tightly in plastic wrap and store it in the freezer for up to 3 months.

How do I know when the cake is done baking?

Insert a toothpick into the center of the cake. If it comes out clean, then the cake is done.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Old-Fashioned Apple Harvest Cake

This Apple Dapple Cake is sure to please! With a moist and fluffy cake, topped with sweet frosting, you can't go wrong.

Equipment

Mixing Bowl

9×13 casserole dish

Electric mixer

Wooden spoon

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups vegetable oil

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

½ cup brown sugar packed

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 large eggs

4 cups apples, peeled and chopped into ½-inch chunks

Frosting

⅓ cup butter

⅓ cup brown sugar packed

⅓ cup granulated sugar

⅓ cup heavy cream

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325F. Grease a 9×13-inch baking pan with non-stick cooking spray; set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt; set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, beat together the vegetable oil, granulated sugar, and brown sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed. Beat in the vanilla and the eggs one at a time.

Add the dry mixture a little at a time, mixing well between each addition. Note: the batter will be very thick.

Using a sturdy wooden spoon, fold the apples into the batter.

Spread into the prepared 9×13-inch pan and bake at 325F for 50-60 minutes until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

While the cake is baking, make the frosting. Add all the ingredients for the frosting to a medium saucepan. Heat over medium heat, stirring often, until the mixture begins to simmer. Remove from the and cool for 5 minutes.

Pour the frosting over the cake while it’s still warm.

Slice the cake and serve.



