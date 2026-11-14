Margate’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel techs are in high demand. If you’ve got Cath Lab or OR skills, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Margate, FL

Type: Full-time, Travel, 26-week contract (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts) Start: 11/22/2026

Pay: $2,880 per week (with tax-free stipend portion to be confirmed)

(with tax-free stipend portion to be confirmed) Why it’s appealing: Longer 26-week assignment with a family-style travel agency known for competitive pay packages and around-the-clock support.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Margate, FL

Type: Travel, 26-week contract (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts) Start: 11/22/2026

Pay: $2,954 per week (with tax-free stipend portion to be confirmed)

(with tax-free stipend portion to be confirmed) Why it’s appealing: Higher weekly rate plus strong benefits starting the 1st of the month after you start (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, bonuses) and a travel-first culture with dedicated recruiter support.

Employer: Pride Health

Location: Margate, FL

Type: Travel, ~27-week contract (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts, 7:00–17:30)

(40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts, 7:00–17:30) Start: 11/22/2026

Pay: $2,851 per week (with tax-free stipend portion to be confirmed)

(with tax-free stipend portion to be confirmed) Why it’s appealing: Slightly longer contract (about 27 weeks), weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and a wide benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and cancellation protection.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Margate, FL

Type: Travel, 13-week contract (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts) Start: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,845 per week (estimate; includes taxable wages + stipends)

(estimate; includes taxable wages + stipends) Why it’s appealing: Shorter 13-week option with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing or housing allowance, and strong clinical/recruiter support from a long-standing travel agency.

Employer: HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Location: Margate, FL

Type: Full-time, Hospital-based

Requirements: OR Scrub Tech certificate, 1+ year experience, BLS within 30 days of start

OR Scrub Tech certificate, experience, of start Why it’s appealing: Stable hospital role in a 289-bed, Joint Commission–accredited facility with predictable scheduling, advanced cardiac surgery tech, and a big benefits package (medical, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance).

Employer: CSL

Location: Margate, FL

Type: Full-time, Plasma Center Leadership

Requirements: High school diploma (bachelor’s preferred), 1+ year supervisory/leadership experience; bilingual skills may be required

High school diploma (bachelor’s preferred), supervisory/leadership experience; bilingual skills may be required Why it’s appealing: Step-up leadership role overseeing daily plasma center operations, staffing, and donor flow, with hands-on management experience and room to grow.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.