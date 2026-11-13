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🐱 Orange-Toned Cats in Margate Ready to Be Adopted Today
Margate has some lovely orange kitties hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these cats are with the same rescue, so you can meet more than one on the same visit.
JAM
- Breed: Persian
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: UFAR Animals Rescue
- Phone: (954) 761-6814
- Location: Margate, FL
You can start the process for JAM by filling out the online adoption form on the rescue’s website. The listing notes that all applications go through their official site.
👉 Meet JAM and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ELENA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: UFAR Animals Rescue
- Phone: (954) 761-6814
- Location: Margate, FL
ELENA is a shorthaired orange beauty. To be considered for her, the rescue asks that you complete their online adoption application.
👉 Meet ELENA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Garfield
- Breed: Persian
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: UFAR Animals Rescue
- Phone: (954) 761-6814
- Location: Margate, FL
Garfield is another handsome Persian with that classic orange coat. Like the others, he’s available through UFAR’s online application system.
👉 Meet Garfield and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Margate, FL and thinking about adding a cat to your family, consider calling UFAR Animals Rescue at (954) 761-6814 or visiting their website to submit an adoption application. Sharing these links with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.