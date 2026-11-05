🏥 Margate, FL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Margate’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for imaging, respiratory, and home health pros. If you’re open to travel contracts or local full-time work, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Voca Healthcare Location: Margate, FL

Type: Travel, Internship (26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

Pay: $2,687 per week

Why it’s worth a look: Day-shift IR role with a 26-week contract and full benefits starting the 1st of the month after you start (medical, dental, vision, 401k, bonuses). Great if you have 2+ years as a rad tech and want steady hours plus traveler perks.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Margate, FL

Type: Travel, Internship (26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

Pay: $2,525 per week

Why it’s worth a look: IR role in a fast-paced setting with required neuro and ACLS experience. Comes with housing or housing allowance, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and unlimited free CE credits.

Employer: Slate Healthcare

Slate Healthcare Location: Margate, FL

Type: Travel, Internship (26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

Pay: $2,582 per week

Why it’s worth a look: 5x8 day schedule for better work-life balance, working with advanced imaging tech in a collaborative team. Ideal if you have 2+ years’ experience and are comfortable with detailed compliance and background requirements.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Margate, FL

Type: Full-time Travel Contract (listed as 13 weeks; description notes 26 weeks, days)

Pay: $2,577 per week

Why it’s worth a look: High-paying Cath Lab contract with 7a–5p day shifts, daily or weekly pay, day-1 health benefits, 401(k), CEUs, and strong 24/7 clinical support. Best for techs with at least 1 year of Cath Lab experience.

Employer: HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Location: Margate, FL

Type: Full-time, Days, On-site

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Stable hospital role at a 289-bed HCA facility with Level III NICU and stroke/chest pain certifications. Strong benefits package (medical, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance) and clear growth paths inside a large system.

Employer: Working Nurses Homecare

Location: Margate, FL (home health in Broward County)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Leadership-focused home health role for an RN or LPN overseeing patient care plans, staff performance, and quality improvement. Offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and PTO—good fit if you like autonomy and community-based care.

Employer: Equiliem

Equiliem Location: Margate, FL

Type: Travel, Internship (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

Pay: $2,500 per week

Why it’s worth a look: Day-shift Cath Lab role in a 4-room unit with 1:1 patient ratios and a tight-knit, fast-paced team. Requires BLS, ACLS, ARRT and competence in special procedures; on-call is frequent, so it suits flexible, team-oriented techs.

Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing

Advantis Medical Staffing Location: HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Margate, FL

Type: Full-time Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

Pay: $2,168 per week

Why it’s worth a look: Day-shift MRI Tech contract at a busy HCA hospital, with day-1 benefits, weekly pay, 401(k), and referral bonuses. Good match if you have at least 1 year of MRI experience and want a smooth, high-support travel experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings in the area and can often tweak start dates or units.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.