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🏥 Margate, FL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
Margate’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for imaging, respiratory, and home health pros. If you’re open to travel contracts or local full-time work, there are several solid options here right now.
Travel Interventional Radiology Rad Tech – $2,687/week
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: Margate, FL
- Type: Travel, Internship (26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)
- Pay: $2,687 per week
- Why it’s worth a look: Day-shift IR role with a 26-week contract and full benefits starting the 1st of the month after you start (medical, dental, vision, 401k, bonuses). Great if you have 2+ years as a rad tech and want steady hours plus traveler perks.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $2,525/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Margate, FL
- Type: Travel, Internship (26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)
- Pay: $2,525 per week
- Why it’s worth a look: IR role in a fast-paced setting with required neuro and ACLS experience. Comes with housing or housing allowance, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and unlimited free CE credits.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $2,582/week
- Employer: Slate Healthcare
- Location: Margate, FL
- Type: Travel, Internship (26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)
- Pay: $2,582 per week
- Why it’s worth a look: 5x8 day schedule for better work-life balance, working with advanced imaging tech in a collaborative team. Ideal if you have 2+ years’ experience and are comfortable with detailed compliance and background requirements.
Travel Cardiac Cath Lab Tech – $2,577/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Margate, FL
- Type: Full-time Travel Contract (listed as 13 weeks; description notes 26 weeks, days)
- Pay: $2,577 per week
- Why it’s worth a look: High-paying Cath Lab contract with 7a–5p day shifts, daily or weekly pay, day-1 health benefits, 401(k), CEUs, and strong 24/7 clinical support. Best for techs with at least 1 year of Cath Lab experience.
Registered Respiratory Therapist – Full Time Days
- Employer: HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Location: Margate, FL
- Type: Full-time, Days, On-site
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Stable hospital role at a 289-bed HCA facility with Level III NICU and stroke/chest pain certifications. Strong benefits package (medical, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance) and clear growth paths inside a large system.
Clinical Case Manager – Home Health
- Employer: Working Nurses Homecare
- Location: Margate, FL (home health in Broward County)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Leadership-focused home health role for an RN or LPN overseeing patient care plans, staff performance, and quality improvement. Offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and PTO—good fit if you like autonomy and community-based care.
Travel Cardiac Cath Lab Tech – $2,500/week
- Employer: Equiliem
- Location: Margate, FL
- Type: Travel, Internship (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)
- Pay: $2,500 per week
- Why it’s worth a look: Day-shift Cath Lab role in a 4-room unit with 1:1 patient ratios and a tight-knit, fast-paced team. Requires BLS, ACLS, ARRT and competence in special procedures; on-call is frequent, so it suits flexible, team-oriented techs.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,168/week
- Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing
- Location: HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Margate, FL
- Type: Full-time Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)
- Pay: $2,168 per week
- Why it’s worth a look: Day-shift MRI Tech contract at a busy HCA hospital, with day-1 benefits, weekly pay, 401(k), and referral bonuses. Good match if you have at least 1 year of MRI experience and want a smooth, high-support travel experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings in the area and can often tweak start dates or units.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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