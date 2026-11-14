College Graduates Photo by RUT MIIT on Unsplash

According to a new report from Strada Education Foundation, students at Virginia’s public four-year colleges are more likely than their peers nationally to experience several things. The findings come from the 2026 state opportunity index, which examines how effectively states connect higher education with career opportunities.

graduates on time

participate in paid work-based learnin g

secure college-level jobs

face substantially higher education costs

Virginia's four-year graduation rates

Virginia has one of the nation’s highest four-year graduation rates, with 57% of bachelor’s degree students completing their degrees on time, compared with 47% nationally. The state ranks fifth nationally on that measure, behind Delaware, Florida, Vermont and New Hampshire.

Virginia's paid work-based learning

Virginia also stands out for providing students with paid work experience before graduation. According to the report, 52% of students at Virginia’s public bachelor’s degree institutions participated in at least one paid work-based learning experience, compared with 43% nationally. Those opportunities include internships, apprenticeships, cooperative education programs, practicums, and undergraduate research.

Virginia is one of only four states classified as “advanced” in work-based learning for bachelor’s degree students. Paid internships were particularly common, with 43% of Virginia students reporting participation, compared with 35% nationwide.

Virginia's college-level jobs

Virginia early-career bachelor’s degree graduates are also slightly more likely than graduates in many other states to be employed at a college-level job. Among bachelor’s degree holders in the state aged 25 to 34, 63% have college-level employment, tied with Maryland and Utah. Only Washington, D.C., has a higher rate: 72%.

Virginia's higher education costs

Despite the above advantages, the report identified affordability as a continuing concern, particularly for students pursuing four-year degrees.

The average annual net price of attending a public four-year college in Virginia was $19,970, compared with $15,270 nationally.

Strada estimates that the average Virginia student would need to work 41 hours per week to cover that cost, compared with 26 hours nationally. For students from low-income families, the estimated workload is 20 hours per week in Virginia, compared with 12 hours nationally.

Virginia's State Opportunity Index

The state opportunity index, now in its third year, evaluates all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Each state receives a return-on-investment figure (ROI) and a progress rating across focus areas.

Virginia's Graduations: 57% vs. National 47%

Virginia Paid Work-Based Learning: 52% vs. National 43%

Virginia's College-Level Jobs: 63% vs. National 60%

Virginia's Higher Education Cost: $19,970 vs.National $15,270

Click to explore an interactive map of all states. Then click the state on the map for data.



