Trashed Panda Merchandise Photo by Bonfire Screenshot

It has been almost a year since a raccoon was found drunk on a bathroom floor of the ABC Store in Ashland, Virginia. During the Thanksgiving holiday on November 29, 2025, the animal fell through a ceiling tile, broke bottles of liquor from the bottom shelves, drank the various liquors, got drunk, and passed out.

"Trashed Panda" Campaign

A "Trashed Panda" campaign was launched to raise money for the shelter. Nearly a year later, Hanover County Animal Control has received more than $296,000. The funds will support the shelter and help purchase body cameras for officers to document animal cruelty in their investigations.

"Trashed Panda" Merchandise

Bonfire, a company that creates personalized merchandise for fundraisers, offered to produce T-shirts, hats, and mugs featuring a cartoon raccoon and the phrase "Trashed Panda." Bonfire also agreed to share the proceeds with the shelter.

Campaign proceeds have grown steadily, from more than $180,000 reported in December 2025 to the latest figure disclosed this week. Jeffrey Parker, chief of animal protection for Hanover County, said donations and proceeds from merchandise sales have helped the shelter.

The news about the drunk raccoon quickly spread beyond Ashland. It even inspired a skit on Saturday Night Live on December 6, 2025.

For More Information

Watch the drunk raccoon segment on the SNL YouTube Channel .

Read more about the local aftermath via WTVR CBS 6 News .

See raccoon merchandise available at Bonfire.



