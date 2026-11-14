NVR founder Dwight Schar Photo by George Mason University Screenshot

NVR founder Dwight Schar has given again to George Mason University. This time, Schar donated $30 million to George Mason University to launch two institutes, according to an announcement on November 9, 2026 from the Fairfax County public research university.

The gift from Schar, who retired as chairman of the Reston-based Fortune 500 homebuilder in 2022, establishes two institutes in George Mason’s Schar School of Policy and Government that focus on national security and economic statecraft.

Institute for Security, Intelligence and Defense Institute for Economic Statecraft

George Mason plans to name the plaza at Mason Square in Arlington County in his honor in recognition of “Schar’s longstanding support.” The Dwight Schar Plaza at Mason Square is a gathering space and a venue for programming and special events.

George Mason University President Gregory Washington said in a statement:

“Dwight Schar has long understood that investing in George Mason University students and faculty is investing in the future prosperity and thought leadership of our region and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Dwight’s support of these new institutes deepens the Schar legacy of impact and opportunity at the university.”

In 2016, George Mason changed the name of its School of Policy, Government and International Affairs to the Schar School of Policy and Government, following a $10 million gift from Schar.

Over the last decade, Schar’s philanthropy has helped the school elevate its national profile by establishing the Washington Post-Schar School polls, recruiting leading academics and policy experts, and expanding research and programs.

Schar said in a statement:

“I have believed for a long time in what this school can become. My hope is that these institutes will help prepare the next generation to take on the difficult questions facing our country and give students the judgment, experience and perspective to do that work well.”

Schar’s gift will also help the Schar School recruit faculty with senior government experience, launch a research initiative on illicit financial flows, convene an annual summit and produce new research on economic statecraft.

Schar School Dean Mark J. Rozell said in a statement:

“This gift allows us to put our vision for the next chapter of the school into practice. By establishing these two institutes focused on critical, global issues and bringing in additional academic and practitioner expertise, we can expand the research we undertake and the opportunities we offer students. Just as important, we can bring those ideas and conversations to a broader public at a time when they are needed most.”

The gift is part of George Mason’s $1 billion comprehensive campaign that launched in 2023, named “Mason Now: Power the Possible.”

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George Mason University received a $30 million gift from NVR founder Dwight Schar to establish two institutes focused on national security and economic statecraft. The gift will also support faculty recruitment, research, an annual summit, and student opportunities; the university plans to name a plaza at its Mason Square campus in Schar’s honor.

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I reviewed the article. It’s clear and well organized; I’d make these edits for accuracy and flow:

George Mason University receives $30M to establish two institutes

NVR founder Dwight Schar has given again to George Mason University. This time, Schar donated $30 million to the university to launch two institutes, according to an announcement from the Fairfax County public research university.

The gift from Schar, who retired as chairman of the Reston-based Fortune 500 homebuilder in 2022, establishes two institutes within George Mason’s Schar School of Policy and Government focused on national security and economic statecraft:

Institute for Security, Intelligence and Defense Institute for Economic Statecraft

George Mason plans to name the plaza at Mason Square in Arlington County in Schar’s honor, recognizing his “longstanding support.” The future Dwight Schar Plaza will serve as a gathering space and venue for programming and special events.

George Mason University President Gregory Washington said in a statement: “Dwight Schar has long understood that investing in George Mason University students and faculty is investing in the future prosperity and thought leadership of our region and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Dwight’s support of these new institutes deepens the Schar legacy of impact and opportunity at the university.”

In 2016, George Mason renamed its School of Policy, Government and International Affairs the Schar School of Policy and Government, following a $10 million gift from Schar. Over the past decade, Schar’s philanthropy has helped the school raise its national profile by establishing the Washington Post-Schar School polls, recruiting leading academics and policy experts, and expanding research and programs.

Schar said in a statement: “I have believed for a long time in what this school can become. My hope is that these institutes will help prepare the next generation to take on the difficult questions facing our country and give students the judgment, experience and perspective to do that work well.”

Schar’s gift will also help the Schar School recruit faculty with senior government experience, launch a research initiative on illicit financial flows, convene an annual summit, and produce new research on economic statecraft.

Schar School Dean Mark J. Rozell said in a statement: “This gift allows us to put our vision for the next chapter of the school into practice. By establishing these two institutes focused on critical, global issues and bringing in additional academic and practitioner expertise, we can expand the research we undertake and the opportunities we offer students. Just as important, we can bring those ideas and conversations to a broader public at a time when they are needed most.”

The gift is part of George Mason’s $1 billion comprehensive campaign, “Mason Now: Power the Possible,” which launched in 2023.

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Suggestions: verify the institutes’ official names and whether “will serve” accurately reflects the plaza’s future status. Also consider adding the publication date or a link to the university’s announcement for context.

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