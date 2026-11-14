Church Photo by Hoodline Screenshot

The six-acre site at Walmsley Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue, where a church now stands, could be rezoned and redeveloped as a 200-unit apartment complex.

Crescent Development and Spy Rock Real Estate Group are seeking conditional rezoning for the project. According to city filings, the apartments would be priced for renters earning 60% of the area median income.

The developers are already under contract to purchase the property, which is owned by the board of trustees of the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church. The board acquired the land from the Walmsley Boulevard United Methodist Church in 2024, according to Richmond BizSense.

The parcels located at 2,910 and 2,950 Walmsley Boulevard are part of a larger, 13-acre assemblage divided by CSX railroad tracks. Together, the two parcels have an assessed value of $1.24 million.

The Plan

The project calls for 200 apartments , averaging 918 square feet.

One building would contain 87 units .

A second building would contain 33 units .

A third building would feature 80 units and nearly 7,000 square feet of amenity space.

More than 300 parking spaces would be available, including 274 pull-in spaces and 30 parallel spaces.

Main entrances would be located on Walmsley Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue.

The development would include a dedicated stormwater-retention pond .

Updates on this project will be posted here when they become available.







