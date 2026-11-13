undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Virginia
Gas prices have gone down in Virginia during the last week
11 days ago
As of November 13, 2026, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Virginia is approximately $3.76 to $3.81 per gallon, showing a downward trend over the past week.
Virginia Gas Price Averages (AAA & GasBuddy)
- Regular Unleaded: $3.76 – $3.81 per gallon (down roughly $0.13 to $0.17 over the last week)
- Premium Unleaded: $4.74 per gallon
- Diesel: $6.07 per gallon
Averages Across Virginia Metro Areas
- Washington, D.C. (VA Only): $3.90
- Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News (Hampton Roads): $3.83
- Charlottesville: $3.82
- Fredericksburg: $3.76
- Richmond-Petersburg: $3.74
- Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford: $3.68
- Bristol-Scott-Washington: $3.66
- Lynchburg: $3.66
- Roanoke: $3.63
- Harrisonburg: $3.53
- Winchester: $3.51
- Staunton-Waynesboro: $3.42
For More Information
- Check live regional tracking and find specific station deals through the AAA Fuel Prices Portal.
- View local trends on Stacker's Virginia Gas Report.
- Check real-time local station updates via the WTVR Gas Tracker.
15