Gas Prices on November 13, 2026 Photo by AAA Screenshot

As of November 13, 2026, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Virginia is approximately $3.76 to $3.81 per gallon, showing a downward trend over the past week.

Virginia Gas Price Averages (AAA & GasBuddy)

Regular Unleaded: $3.76 – $3.81 per gallon (down roughly $0.13 to $0.17 over the last week)

Premium Unleaded: $4.74 per gallon

Diesel: $6.07 per gallon

Averages Across Virginia Metro Areas

Washington, D.C. (VA Only): $3.90

Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News (Hampton Roads): $3.83

Charlottesville: $3.82

Fredericksburg: $3.76

Richmond-Petersburg: $3.74

Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford: $3.68

Bristol-Scott-Washington: $3.66

Lynchburg: $3.66

Roanoke: $3.63

Harrisonburg: $3.53

Winchester: $3.51

Staunton-Waynesboro: $3.42

For More Information

Check live regional tracking and find specific station deals through the AAA Fuel Prices Portal .

View local trends on Stacker's Virginia Gas Report .

Check real-time local station updates via the WTVR Gas Tracker .



