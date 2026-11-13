Dark Web Photo by Luca Bravo on Unsplash

Cybersecurity experts have confirmed that over 1.5 terabytes of Richmond Public Schools’ data has ended up on the dark web by the Medusa ransomware group. The exposed files include internal camera footage and personal information.

In a letter to families and staff, district leaders said the people behind the attack claim they accessed information belonging to current students, former students, staff, and contractors. That information may include phone numbers, addresses, driver's license numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, passport numbers, military identification numbers, health insurance numbers, and limited medical information.

Two days after discovering the attack, the district offered free identity monitoring to current students and employees. Former students and employees can also enroll through the district's website for this service, according to WTVR 6 News.

The district also said its technology team has made strong progress in bringing its systems back online since the problem began on October 21.

"We are pleased to share that our Technology Services team has made significant progress in restoring our systems."

Core technology is working again, and more systems will come back online over time. However, there may still be a few problems during the complete recovery.

The district shared that it is working with cybersecurity experts, law enforcement, and government partners to strengthen its defenses. The Virginia State Police's Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI Cyber Crimes Division are providing help with the investigation.

Murat Kantarcioglu, a Virginia Tech professor with a PhD in computer science who specializes in data security and privacy, said:

“I’m fairly confident that the data is available at this time on the darknet.”

The “dark web" or "darknet" includes sites that could host stolen data, either for sale to internet criminals or just for free.







