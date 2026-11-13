Ledger Greyson Mann Photo by Facebook Screenshot

Ledger Greyson Mann, a 9-year-old boy from Dinwiddie, Virginia, who is on the autism spectrum, has been named TIME and TIME for Kids' 2026 Kid of the Year. He was honored for creating LGM Bags (named after his initials), which are clear comfort backpacks filled with sensory-friendly items, communication boards, and therapeutic tools. The bags are designed to help first responders communicate with and calm children with autism during emergencies.

Ledger started the initiative after hearing about a search for a missing child with autism. The incident made him think about how frightening emergencies could be for children who struggle with unfamiliar surroundings, loud sounds, and bright lights.

Ledger used about $100 of his own money and paid for the first four kits. His father, a Virginia police sergeant, helped him assemble and donate his first batch of comfort kits to local police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, and area hospitals. Since then, the young boy has received donations from community organizations, churches, and first responder groups to help him prepare more kits. Now, nearly 500 of them have reached first responders in six states.

Contents of the LGM Bags

The bags include sensory and communication aids designed to help children and individuals in high-stress situations or emergencies. They include items such as blankets, stuffed toys, noise-canceling headphones, fidget toys, sunglasses, a dry-erase board, and visual communication cards. Ledger puts personal touches on the contents by including custom-designed patches and challenge coins.

Read More

Ledger Mann's story and recognition can be found on Police1 and Scripps News .

The 2026 Kid of the Year will be featured in the November 23 main issue of TIME, which became available on newsstands on Friday, November 13.





