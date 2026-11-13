Bright Green Fudge at The Southern Churn Photo by Only In Your State Screenshot

The Southern Churn, located at 627 State Street in Bristol, Virginia is in an ideal location for shoppers. The candy shop is in the state's most unusual shopping district, since downtown Bristol straddles two states at once: Virginia is on one side of the street and Tennessee on the other.

Owner Karen Hester opened her candy shop in 2014. She started out serving candy and old-fashioned, hand-cranked ice cream, but she soon discovered that fudge was her best seller after she taught herself how to make it.

Today, The Southern Churn makes more than 100 flavors of fudge made in two steel kettles in the back of the popular candy shop with the chef turning out 20 to 30 batches in a single day. Traditionalists can stick with dark chocolate sea salt or chocolate walnut, while more adventurous shoppers like to try the seasonal flavors like key lime pie, strawberry shortcake, and carrot cake. Because of these flavors, The Southern Churn is on any list of Virginia's great sweet stops.

Hester said about her fudge:

"Fudge has turned out to be the star of the show. We make it all right here with real cream and butter, and lots of love."

Bright Green Fudge

One flavor stands out because it is impossible to find anywhere else: The small-town Virginia Candy Shop makes bright green Mountain Dew Fudge. It is made and sold exclusively at the Bristol shop and the family's store in Marion. The bright green Mountain Dew fudge pays tribute to the region's connection to the beverage's origins.

Questions

Have you ever eaten bright green fudge? If so, how did it taste? Did you like it? Would you recommend it?











