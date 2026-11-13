Prince George Fifth Graders Photo by WRIC 8 News Screenshot

On Monday, November 9, Prince George County honored two fifth-grade students at David A. Harrison Elementary School for their courage after their school bus crashed on October 1.

The students, Abel Hutchins and Cameron Eason, were celebrated for helping their classmates exit the bus safely by opening the rear emergency doors just after the crash, according to a release from Prince George County Public Schools (PGCPS).

Abel and Cameron were two of 41 students on the bus when it was involved in a collision with a commercial vehicle along U.S. Route 460. One student was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, while other students and the bus driver were taken to the Prince George Central Wellness Center to be evaluated.

During the school board meeting, the Prince George County School Board, Harrison Elementary School administrators Rebecca Dingas and Amanda Perry, and other school division leaders honored Abel and Cameron alongside their families. The boys received handshakes, applause, and framed resolutions acknowledging their actions. It was noted that the students had just completed emergency evacuation drills on their school bus days earlier.

Prince George County Public Schools Division Superintendent Wayne Lyle said:

“Their quick thinking, presence of mind, and concern for others helped ensure that their classmates reached safety during a frightening and uncertain situation. The actions of Abel and Cameron reflect the values of courage, responsibility and compassion, and stand as an example to their peers and to the entire school community."

The drivers

Both drivers are facing charges. The bus driver faces a reckless driving charge, while the driver of the commercial vehicle was charged with failure to activate hazard lights, failure to display flares and/or other signals, and stopping on highways, according to WRIC 8 News.







