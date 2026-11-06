Cheryl Miller's last day to anchor the news on WTVR CBS 6 will be on Friday, November 6, 2026

Cheryl Miller Photo by Facebook Screenshot

News anchor Cheryl Miller posted on her official Facebook page on Thursday, November 5, that her last day at the anchor desk on WTVR CBS 6 will be on Friday, November 6, after being on the network for 42 years. She has been with the network since September 1984.

WTVR's parent company, E.W. Scripps, announced last week that it is undergoing a "transformation" that includes layoffs at dozens of its stations.

Miller wrote:

"I'm sad to say that I am among the latest wave--a total of 431 people. My last day anchoring the news on WTVR is Friday, November 6th. But I will still be doing special projects for the station, including hosting "Battle of the Brains" and co-hosting the Christmas parade broadcast this December, as I've done for the past 27 years."

She also said:

"Thank you all for inviting me into your homes and sharing your time with me over the 42 years I have been on the air here at CBS 6 since 1984. That is a large portion of my broadcasting career that began way back in 1973. I appreciate you and love you all! And I'll see you on TV! "

Facebook comments

Many of Miller's 11K followers commented that they are sad that she will no longer be anchoring the news. They said they will miss her since they have been accustomed to seeing her over the years. Viewers wished her well.







