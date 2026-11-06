Central Virginia voters say pocketbook issues drove their 2026 votes

Wallet Photo by Emil Kalibradov on Unsplash

Central Virginia voters are very happy about the "blue tsunami" that was caused by the overwhelming results of the 2026 election.

The country went through a massive shift toward Democratic control, and Central Virginia gave the #1 reason why they voted the way they did.

Virginians say they voted with their pocketbook as much as they voted on a specific candidate or constitutional amendments.

One voter said:

"The working man votes with his wallet, and I think most Democrats are working men."

Another voter said:

"People are struggling. Rent and mortgages are way up; the cost of groceries is way up. Everything is just way too high."

Another voter said what was on most voters' minds when they went to the polls to vote:

"The people are really not happy; they sent the message yesterday, so I hope both parties realize this is time to get their act together, respond to the people, and do what the American people want."

During an interview with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl on November 5, 2026, President Donald Trump said he is willing to cooperate with incoming Democratic congressional leadership.

It was good to hear him say:

" I have friends over there. I think we can get along. It's good for the country if we do. The country has had enough"







