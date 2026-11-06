Here’s what the “blue tsunami” looked like across Central Virginia

Map of Virginia's "blue tsunami" Photo by WRIC 8 News Screenshot

You have probably heard people talk about a "blue tsunami" across Central Virginia following the November 3 election. What it means is that Democrats saw historic wins during the 2026 midterms as voters overwhelmingly shifted towards the left, even in the most unexpected districts.

Here’s what that shakeup, or “blue tsunami,” looked like across Central Virginia.

Millions of ballots were cast across Virginia in the 2026 General and Special Elections. Democrats appear to have secured significant wins throughout the Commonwealth, including in highly competitive races like the 1st and 2nd congressional districts.

According to the Associated Press (AP), even districts where Virginia’s Democratic candidates lost, voter sentiment moved towards the left in every part of the state. This includes localities that, historically, have had a strong preference for Republican candidates.

The map at the top of this article is the one that WRIC 8News created to reflect how much each Central Virginia county or city shifted towards Democratic candidates at the polls this year.

Central Virginia shifts

Here is a breakdown of Central Virginia shifts that caused the "blue tsunami" starting from the highest to the lowest.

City of Hopewell , shifted 19.8+ Democratic

City of Colonial Heights , shifted 18.3+ Democratic

Caroline County , shifted 17.8+ Democratic

Orange County , shifted 16.3+ Democratic

Chesterfield County , shifted 15.8+ Democratic

Fluvanna County , shifted 15.7+ Democratic

Dinwiddie County , shifted 15.6+ Democratic

King William County , shifted 15.6+ Democratic

Henrico County , shifted 15+ Democratic

To see more about he 2026 General and Special Elections, click here. For more election results, click here.



