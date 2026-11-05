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Virginia
Food Lion shoppers in three states, including Virginia should save receipts
7 days ago
Food Lion shoppers in three states, including Virginia should save receipts to track their progress and claim a $20 grocery coupon as part of the retailer's MVP Fall Haul promotion. While Food Lion operates across 10 states, the vast majority of its stores are highly concentrated in three major states: North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, where this writer lives.
How the promotion works
- The Goal: Earn a $20 Food Lion coupon toward a future purchase.
- The Requirements: Use your personal MVP savings card on six separate shopping trips where you spend $50 or more per trip.
- The Deadline: The promotion runs from October 14 through November 25, 2026.
- Why Save Receipts? For in-store purchases, your progress is tracked via a "checked box" system printed right at the bottom of each receipt. Once you reach your sixth qualifying trip, your $20 coupon will print directly onto that final receipt.
Important rules
- Eligible Orders: Only in-store shopping and official Food Lion To Go online/app orders count toward the total. (Online orders track progress via email rather than physical receipts).
- Excluded Services: Delivery or pickup orders placed through third-party platforms like Instacart, DoorDash, and Uber Eats do not qualify.
- Excluded Items: Purchases of alcohol, tobacco, pharmacy items, gift cards, lottery tickets, and postage stamps do not count toward your $50 minimum.
If you are a Virginia shopper looking to get more rewards, check to see if your health insurance or employer qualifies you for additional grocery discounts via the Food Lion Healthy Savings Program.
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