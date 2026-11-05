Richmond is throwing a massive 3-day Pickle Party this weekend

Richmond Pickle Party Photo by Richmond Magazine Screenshot

From November 6-8, a group of Richmonders is turning a shared affection for pickles into an excuse to bring the city’s culinary, artistic, and cultural communities together for the inaugural Richmond Pickle Party. The celebration will take over the Arts District and Jackson Ward with nearly 75 local businesses, food trucks, fermenters, artists, performers, and more.

Jackson Ward was once home to Pin Money Pickles, a company founded by suffragette Ellen Kidd. Richmond’s own pickle queen, Kidd grew the business into an international enterprise, with her pickles appearing on restaurant menus, in hotels and railroad dining cars.

Beginnings go back to the now-defunct Artisan Pickle Club and its Pickled & Fermented Festival, organized by Larkin Garbee and Ashley Ray. The festival went dormant in 2018, and after years passed, the two began looking for a way to revive it, this time with a bigger vision: a block-party-style celebration that would bring together local businesses and draw more people downtown.

Richmond Magazine reported that the city’s first-ever block-party-style pickle festival revives a local passion for fermenting with a much larger neighborhood vision. The event is co-organized by local creative forces including Gallery5, the Richmond Moon Market, and the Arts District Business Alliance.

Co-organizers want attendees to know:

“Pickles are such a unifying thing — anyone who loves pickles can participate. This seemed like a fun way to stitch that together and engage businesses from the arts to culinary to history."

Activities

The Kickoff: Starts Friday, November 6, at the First Friday Block Party on Brook Road, featuring vendors and an Art of the Pickle exhibition at Gallery5.

Wild Eats: Exclusive items available, such as pickle sorbet at Deeper Dive, pickle pizza at Bar Solita, pickle-brined fried chicken at La Bete, and pickle bialys from Sunday Bagel.

Quacky Entertainment: A pickle-themed rock opera, a 7 p.m. Pickle Conga Line at GWARbar on Friday, a citywide scavenger hunt on Saturday, and custom flash tattoos.

Workshops: Sunday demonstrations featuring "The Chaotic Forager" (Gabrielle Cerberville) teaching mushroom pickling and safe food preservation.

Expect everything to be focused on a pickle theme, including the food, drinks, decorations, and performances. There will be a Bloody Mary bar, a Briny Brunch variety show with Gallery5 and Sunday Bagel, and a pickle photo booth at Glass EYE Studio.

There’s also a Pickle People’s Potluck, where guests are encouraged to bring their own pickled dish or dessert. Organizers will be dressed in green, and attendees are encouraged to do the same. Richmond Magazine advises locals to "Go green" this weekend.



