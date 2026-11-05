Virginia Executive Mansion: The people's house in Richmond, Virginia

Virginia Executive Mansion: The People's House Photo by Richmond Magazine Screenshot

The Virginia Executive Mansion is located on Capitol Square in downtown Richmond, Virginia, and holds the record as the oldest purpose-built governor's residence in the United States still used for its original function, continuously occupied since 1813.

Current residents

For the first time in Virginia history, a female governor and her family are residents. Governor Abigail Spanberger moved into Virginia’s Executive Mansion in January 2026 with her husband and three daughters.

Every incoming administration introduces a fresh design chapter, transforming the mansion’s private quarters to feel more like home. The girls repainted their bedrooms, each selecting a different color: green, blue, and lavender. They brought in desks for their schoolwork and decorated with framed theater playbills collected from their favorite productions. The girls compare living in the mansion to staying in an Airbnb above a museum, according to the Richmond Magazine.

The Spanbergers are the 58th residents of the stately Virginia executive mansion, designed by architect Alexander Parris in a symmetrical federal style and completed in 1813. It is the oldest continuously occupied governor’s residence in the nation.

Visitors are invited

The Executive Mansion is a historic site and a home for the governor and family. It is also a place where the public is invited. They will see an exceptional collection of furnishings that belonged to Virginia leaders of the past.

A small, round wooden table originally owned by Patrick Henry occupies the Old Governor’s Office.

The piano in the Ladies’ Parlor was once owned by the 18th governor, James Barbour, the first chief executive to reside in this historic home.

An original cupboard belonging to Governor William B. Giles, Virginia’s 24th governor from 1790 to 1798, is displayed in the North Ballroom.

Lenox Lowell china that features a deep red border, gold outer edges, and the state seal in the South Ballroom and the Oval Dining Room was custom-designed by First Lady Lisa Collis, wife of Governor Mark R. Warner, in 2005.

Amy Bridge, director of the Executive Mansion, said:

“This is the house of the people, and the Spanbergers want people to feel that welcomeness when they arrive.”

When to visit

The Executive Mansion, also called "the people's house," is currently open for tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, except for state holidays. Find details at executivemansion.virginia.gov about upcoming special holiday hours.



