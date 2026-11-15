Marengo has some very special dogs waiting for their forever families. All of these pups are with Ricky's Rascals and are looking for safe, loving homes.

Breed: Miniature Pinscher / Blue Heeler mix

Miniature Pinscher / Blue Heeler mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Ricky's Rascals (Marengo, IL)

About Tito:

Tito can be a bit particular with other dogs — he likes some and not others — but he is described as a great family pet. If you’re looking for a young companion and can do slow, thoughtful introductions with other dogs, Tito could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Tito and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Goldendoodle / Miniature Poodle mix

Goldendoodle / Miniature Poodle mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white Adoption fee: $800

Shelter: Ricky's Rascals (Marengo, IL)

About Princess Beatrice:

This sweet girl is known for her big, happy smile. She has been through a lot as a former puppy mill mom and truly deserves a soft place to land. She’s described as the sweetest, and is now ready for the best life ever with a kind, patient family.

👉 Meet Princess Beatrice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Toy Poodle / Corgi mix

Toy Poodle / Corgi mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $800

Shelter: Ricky's Rascals (Marengo, IL)

About Glory:

Glory is one of five baby sisters looking for their forever homes. She’s a tiny Toy Poodle/Corgi mix, ready to grow up with a loving family who can guide her through puppyhood.

👉 Meet Glory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Toy Poodle / Corgi mix

Toy Poodle / Corgi mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption fee: $800

Shelter: Ricky's Rascals (Marengo, IL)

About Liberty:

Liberty is another of the five sisters searching for a forever home. As a young puppy, she’ll need training, structure, and lots of love to help her grow into a happy adult dog.

👉 Meet Liberty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Toy Poodle / Corgi mix

Toy Poodle / Corgi mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption fee: $800

Shelter: Ricky's Rascals (Marengo, IL)

About Freedom:

Freedom is also one of the five sisters hoping for a loving family. She’s a small, tricolor pup who will thrive with someone ready for all the fun (and work!) that comes with a baby dog.

👉 Meet Freedom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Toy Poodle / Corgi mix

Toy Poodle / Corgi mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption fee: $800

Shelter: Ricky's Rascals (Marengo, IL)

About Kimber:

Kimber is another of the adorable Toy Poodle/Corgi baby sisters. She’s ready to bond closely with her new people and learn all about the world.

👉 Meet Kimber and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Toy Poodle / Corgi mix

Toy Poodle / Corgi mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption fee: $800

Shelter: Ricky's Rascals (Marengo, IL)

About Remi:

Remi is the last of the five sisters in this litter, and she’s just as eager for a forever home as her siblings. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of cuddles, she could be your match.

👉 Meet Remi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Marengo, IL and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups from Ricky's Rascals. Visit their listings, share with friends, and help these dogs find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.