Marcy’s chip and engineering scene is heating up, with Wolfspeed leading the way. If you’re into fabs, tools, and process work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Location: Marcy, NY

Salary: $81,000 – $111,000

Type: Full-time

Focus: Thin film processes in a new, highly automated SiC wafer fab

You’ll develop and optimize thin film processes to boost device performance, yield, and quality. Great fit if you have a BS in EE/ChemE/Materials Science, know semiconductor fab tools, and like using data and DoE to solve problems.

Employer: Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Location: Marcy, NY

Salary: $70,000 – $97,000

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

Focus: Automated material handling and fab equipment

You’ll install, configure, and maintain semiconductor tools, run preventive maintenance, and lead continuous improvement projects. Ideal if you have an engineering degree, understand fab equipment, and enjoy hands-on work plus clear documentation.

Employer: Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Location: Marcy, NY

Salary: $70,000 – $97,000

Type: Full-time, day shift (Sun–Thu or Tue–Sat)

Focus: Photolithography processes in a 200mm automated SiC fab

You’ll own photolithography process and tool performance, using stats (SPC/DOE) to improve yield, cycle time, and tool availability. Best for engineers with hands-on litho experience in high-volume manufacturing and advanced patterning.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the company’s careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.