Marco Island’s hospitality scene is busy year-round, with steady resort traffic and lots of guest tours on the water. If you like working with people (or boats!), these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Backwater Cat Boats LLC

Backwater Cat Boats LLC Location: Marco Island, FL

Type: Contract, Part-time, Full-time (in person)

Contract, Part-time, Full-time (in person) Pay: From $40.00 per hour + cash tips

Lead 75-minute to 2.5-hour tours driving a 2-person boat after giving guests a quick how-to. Hands-on role with refueling, cleaning, loading coolers, and lots of guest interaction, plus flexible days and hours, 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to sunset.

Employer: Holiday Inn Club Vacations

Location: Marco Island, FL

Type: Likely Full-time (schedule requires open availability)

Likely Full-time (schedule requires open availability) Pay: Not listed

Be the friendly face at the resort, handling check-ins/outs, room keys, payments, and guest questions. Role comes with PTO, 401(k) match, travel discounts, tuition help, and growth opportunities if you want a long-term hospitality career.

Employer: Holiday Inn Club Vacations

Location: Marco Island, FL

Type: Likely Full-time (on-site resort operations)

Likely Full-time (on-site resort operations) Pay: Not listed

Behind-the-scenes role keeping linens clean and ready for guests—sorting, washing, drying, folding, and stocking carts. Good fit if you like active work and routine, with 401(k) match, PTO, travel discounts, and development programs.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Marco Island roles tend to go fast once season picks up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.