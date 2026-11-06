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🎓 Several Education Jobs Hiring Now in Marco Island
Marco Island has some nice options right now if you like working with kids and teens. These roles are part-time and in-person, so they’re great if you want steady hours without a full-time load.
Afterschool Program Group Leader
- Employer: YMCA of Collier County
- Location: Marco Island, FL (Marco Island YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street)
- Type: Part-time, Monday–Friday, 2:15–6:30 p.m. (full-time shifts on school-closure days)
- Salary: Not listed
Work with K–5 students in an afterschool setting, leading activities and keeping kids safe and engaged. Good entry role if you’re interested in childcare or social work—training is provided, plus free YMCA membership, retirement plan, and employee childcare discounts.
Dance Teacher – Competition Routines
- Employer: Marco Island Dance Academy
- Location: Marco Island, FL (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $40.00–$50.00 per hour, based on experience
Help clean and polish competition routines with flexible days, hours, and styles. Great fit if you have competition experience in acro, jazz, lyrical, or musical theater and want high hourly pay plus a flexible schedule.
Dance Teacher – All Styles (Seasonal, Aug–June)
- Employer: Marco Island Dance Academy
- Location: Marco Island, FL (in person)
- Type: Part-time, seasonal (August–June)
- Salary: $40.00–$50.00 per hour, based on experience; head teacher roles available
Teach a mix of styles for the full dance season with very flexible scheduling. Ideal if you want steady classes, strong hourly pay, and the chance to step into a lead/head teacher role.
If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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