🏛️ Marcellus hearing on 2-license marihuana shop proposal

🏛️ Marcellus hearing on proposed marihuana retail shop

The Marcellus Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on a Special Use Permit for a new marihuana business.

Purple Punch Station II LLC wants to open a marihuana retailer at 52560 M 40, Marcellus, in Marcellus Township. They are asking for two licenses at this site:

One Medical Marihuana Retailer license

One Adult (recreational) Marihuana Retailer license

The land description in the notice is the formal legal survey for this 6‑acre parcel in Section 16 of the township.

The public hearing will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. at Marcellus Township Hall, 463 W Main Street, Marcellus, Michigan. At this meeting, the Planning Commission will review the application and listen to comments and concerns from the public.

Property owners within 300 feet of the proposed site will get a notice by First Class Mail. The notice is signed by Shalice Northrop, Planning Commission Chairperson.

Residents may attend the hearing to speak for or against the request, or to ask questions about the proposed marihuana establishment and its licenses at this location.