🏥 Marble Falls TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month

Marble Falls healthcare is growing fast, with options from hospital roles to hands-on caregiving. Here are a few solid openings if you want to stay local and work in care.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Baylor Scott & White Health Location: Marble Falls, TX

Type: Full-time, employed physician

Salary: Competitive (plus productivity bonus, moving allowance; no state income tax)

General urology role in a 46-bed, full-service hospital with outpatient, surgical, and inpatient work. You’ll join a physician-led, integrated health system using Epic, with strong support, advanced tech, and a growing Hill Country community just 45 minutes from Austin.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #781

Location: 2700 US Highway 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654

Type: Full-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $17–$30/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Help customers with prescriptions and health needs in a busy retail pharmacy. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and access to Live Better U, where Walmart covers tuition for approved education programs.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Marble Falls, TX

Type: Full-time (days, evenings, nights, weekends, holidays)

(days, evenings, nights, weekends, holidays) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on caregiving role supporting seniors and individuals with disabilities in assisted living, nursing homes, memory care, and home/community settings. You’ll help with daily living, meds, vital signs, and companionship—ideal if you’re experienced, CPR/First Aid ready, and want flexible shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare hiring moves quickly here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.