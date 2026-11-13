🚧 I-81 Northbound closed near Marathon after rollover

Interstate 81 Northbound is currently closed from Marathon for the next several hours while emergency crews investigate a tractor trailer rollover.

Drivers should:

Avoid I-81 Northbound in the Marathon area

Use alternate routes

Be aware that traffic is being rerouted to Whitney Point

Plan extra travel time and adjust your commute or travel plans until the road reopens.