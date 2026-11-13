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Whitney Point
🚧 I-81 Northbound closed near Marathon after rollover
4 days ago
🚧 I-81 Northbound closed near Marathon after rollover
Interstate 81 Northbound is currently closed from Marathon for the next several hours while emergency crews investigate a tractor trailer rollover.
Drivers should:
- Avoid I-81 Northbound in the Marathon area
- Use alternate routes
- Be aware that traffic is being rerouted to Whitney Point
Plan extra travel time and adjust your commute or travel plans until the road reopens.
More Info: ROAD CLOSURE - I81 NB FROM MARATHON | Cortland Cou...
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