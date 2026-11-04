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🍽️ Multiple Marathon, FL resort jobs with benefits & housing
Marathon’s resorts are busy and hiring. If you like guest-facing work or behind-the-scenes roles, there are several solid options with benefits right now.
Laundry Attendant – Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort
- Employer: Tranquility Bay Resort
- Location: Marathon, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Keep this waterfront resort running smoothly by handling all the linens: washing, drying, folding, and stocking towels and bedding. This is a good fit if you like active, hands-on work and want medical, dental, vision, hotel discounts, and possible employee housing.
Bartender – Isla Bella Beach Resort
- Employer: Isla Bella Beach Resort
- Location: Marathon, FL
- Type: Not listed
- Pay: Not listed
Mix cocktails and serve drinks in a luxury beach setting while creating a fun, welcoming bar vibe. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, housing based on availability, and discounts at EOS Hospitality sister properties.
Hotel Guest Services Representative – PMG Hospitality (Marriott)
- Employer: PMG Hospitality / Marriott
- Location: Marathon, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00–$17.00 per hour
Be the friendly face at the front desk, handling check-ins, check-outs, and guest questions. This job offers Marriott and Prime Group travel discounts, health/vision/dental, 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, and condo discounts.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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