🍽️ Multiple Marathon, FL resort jobs with benefits & housing

Marathon’s resorts are busy and hiring. If you like guest-facing work or behind-the-scenes roles, there are several solid options with benefits right now.

Employer: Tranquility Bay Resort

Tranquility Bay Resort Location: Marathon, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep this waterfront resort running smoothly by handling all the linens: washing, drying, folding, and stocking towels and bedding. This is a good fit if you like active, hands-on work and want medical, dental, vision, hotel discounts, and possible employee housing.

Employer: Isla Bella Beach Resort

Isla Bella Beach Resort Location: Marathon, FL

Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: Not listed

Mix cocktails and serve drinks in a luxury beach setting while creating a fun, welcoming bar vibe. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, housing based on availability, and discounts at EOS Hospitality sister properties.

Employer: PMG Hospitality / Marriott

Location: Marathon, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$17.00 per hour

Be the friendly face at the front desk, handling check-ins, check-outs, and guest questions. This job offers Marriott and Prime Group travel discounts, health/vision/dental, 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, and condo discounts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.