Marana’s food scene is busy and growing, from quick pizza runs to resort dining. Here are a few solid openings if you like leading teams or working in the kitchen.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Marana, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run shifts, handle cash, inventory, and customer service, and set the tone for the crew. This is a good fit if you’re 18+, like being in charge, and want a clear path to General Manager with performance-based bonuses.

Employer: Baggin's Gourmet Sandwiches

Location: Marana, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Support the General Manager with daily operations, staff supervision, and sales goals in a fast-paced sandwich shop. Comes with benefits (medical, dental, 401k with contributions), food discounts, and monthly cell/Doordash perks, plus room to grow.

Employer: Marriott International – The Ritz-Carlton

Location: 15000 N Secret Springs Drive, Marana, AZ 85658

Type: Full-time, Non-management

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on kitchen role prepping, cooking, and plating to luxury standards at a resort property. Ideal if you have 1+ year of kitchen experience and want steady hours, pro-level training, and a polished work setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.