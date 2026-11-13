Marana has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from quiet cemetery grounds work to resort housekeeping and skilled maintenance. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: VIVA

VIVA Location: Marana, AZ (onsite, cemetery setting)

(onsite, cemetery setting) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Work outdoors keeping cemetery grounds neat and respectful: install and level grave markers, mow and edge turf, clean up debris, and help prepare and close gravesites. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with physical labor in desert weather, and have basic landscaping/tool skills.

Employer: Management & Training Corporation (MTC)

Location: Marana Detention Center, Marana, AZ

Type: Full-time (onsite, overtime and on-call as needed)

(onsite, overtime and on-call as needed) Pay: $28.60 per hour

Use your electrical and maintenance skills to repair and maintain building systems, electronics, plumbing, HVAC, and security equipment. Comes with medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401(k), and education assistance; ideal if you have a few years of electrical/electronics experience and want steady work with benefits.

Employer: Marriott International – The Ritz-Carlton

Location: 15000 N Secret Springs Dr, Marana, AZ 85658

Type: Full-time, onsite, non-management

Salary: Not listed

Help keep guest rooms and public spaces spotless at a luxury resort—stock carts, clean rooms and common areas, and respond to guest requests. This is an active, on-your-feet role (lifting up to 50 lbs) with a global brand known for training and growth in hospitality.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.