🐶 Playful, Loyal & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Marana

Looking for a new best friend in Marana, AZ? These adoptable dogs are waiting at a local rescue for someone kind and patient to bring them home.

Breed: Pomeranian

Pomeranian Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary

Phone: (520) 616-0171

Kyle is a loyal little guy who bonds deeply with “his person.” He came to rescue from the Yuma Humane Society after his human had to move into a care home and no one could take him in. He can be snappy with strangers and with other dogs, especially big or high-energy ones, so he needs an adopter who can manage his behavior and read his signals.

Kyle will likely do best in a single adult home where he can be the main focus. His foster may need to help with grooming, as he can be a bit difficult for that. If you’re experienced with small dogs who have big feelings and you want a very devoted companion, Kyle could be your match.

👉 Meet Kyle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary

Phone: (520) 616-0171

Ziggy (Ziggy Moon Dust!) is a 4-year-old Shih Tzu mix with a big heart in a small body. He’s a true “professional companion”—if you sit, he sits; if there’s a lap, that’s where he wants to be. He loves to be close and would prefer to sleep beside you at night (and he doesn’t snore!).

Ziggy also has an adventurous side and enjoys playing fetch and going out and about. If you’re looking for a cuddly shadow who also likes to have fun, Ziggy could be the perfect little buddy.

👉 Meet Ziggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Maltese mix

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Maltese mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary

Phone: (520) 616-0171

Chili is described as an absolute sweetheart with a heart as big as her adorable ears. She’s very sweet, friendly, and affectionate. Chili loves children and does great with dogs of all sizes, making her a lovely choice for many families.

She also has excellent manners: she’s completely potty trained, walks nicely on a leash, and knows how to sit. Her striking black eye markings look like she’s wearing perfect eyeliner, giving her a very unique and charming face.

👉 Meet Chili and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Marana, AZ, please consider calling Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary at (520) 616-0171 to ask about these dogs, or click through to their listings to submit an application. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.