🎓 Marana AZ Education Jobs with Multiple Openings

Marana has some solid school-based roles open right now, from after-school coaching to full-time special education support.

Below are several education jobs you can scan fast and click through if one feels right.

Employer: Overtime Athletics

Overtime Athletics Location: Marana, AZ (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time (about 3 hours/week)

(about 3 hours/week) Pay: From $25.00/hour

Lead fun, age-appropriate sports and PE-style games for kids after school. Great if you enjoy soccer, basketball, or other sports and want a short, high-impact side job working directly with students.

Employer: (School district – Special Education Services)

Location: Marana, AZ

Type: Full-time , 9-month , ~ 35 hours/week

, , ~ Pay: $17.64/hour

Support students with disabilities through their school day, including academics, behavior plans, and some self-care tasks. Good fit if you’re patient, organized, and comfortable working 1:1 or in small groups under a teacher’s direction.

Employer: (School district – Special Education Services)

Location: Marana, AZ

Type: Full-time , 9-month , ~ 35 hours/week

, , ~ Pay: $17.64/hour + $250 recruitment stipend at hire and $250 retention stipend after 90 days (with qualifications)

Work closely with students with disabilities on academics, daily living skills, and mobility so they can fully access school. This role is hands-on and steady, with extra stipend pay for sticking with it.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the district or company lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.