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🏭 Maquoketa Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings Right Now
Maquoketa’s plants and warehouses are busy, and several local employers are hiring for steady, full-time work. If you like hands-on jobs and clear schedules, these are worth a look.
Warehouse Associate – 1st Shift
- Employer: Capstone Logistics, LLC
- Location: Maquoketa, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $680 per week, paid weekly
- Schedule: 1st shift, Monday–Friday, start between 5:00–7:00 a.m., work until finish
You’ll handle a mix of warehouse work and cleaning: loading/unloading, sorting, palletizing, plus cleaning restrooms, offices, guard shack, and maintenance shop. Physical job (lifting 25–75 lbs), but they train on the job, offer benefits after 60 days, and have growth opportunities and a travel team if you want to see other sites.
Production – 1st Shift (Nutritional Products)
- Employer: Devenish Nutrition
- Location: Maquoketa, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.50 per hour with up to $1.00/hour increase in the first year based on performance and attendance
- Schedule: 1st shift, Monday–Friday, 5:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (two paid 20-minute breaks)
This role mixes production and warehousing for animal nutrition products: weighing, mixing, packaging, palletizing, and running equipment and forklifts. It’s a good fit if you want steady hours, strong benefits (health, HSA, 401(k) match, paid disability and life insurance) and don’t mind lifting up to 75 lbs and staying active all shift.
Manufacturing Worker
- Employer: Dynamic Tube, Inc.
- Location: Maquoketa, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$19.00 per hour
You’ll run plant machines to fabricate metal parts and assemblies: cutting, threading, grooving, beveling, leak testing, and packing parts for shipment. Great if you like learning machines and working with your hands—there’s on-the-job training, plus 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and even tuition reimbursement.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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