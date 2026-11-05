🛒 Maplewood, MO Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings Right Now

Maplewood’s retail scene is busy, and big brands are hiring. If you like staying active, helping customers, or keeping shelves stocked, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Maplewood, MO

Maplewood, MO Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Keep the store running smoothly by unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping aisles safe and clean. This is a physical, fast-paced job with varied shifts and access to health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Maplewood, MO

Maplewood, MO Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Front-of-store role helping customers find what they need for home projects in departments like tools, paint, garden, or appliances. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people and want flexible hours plus benefits eligibility, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Mondelēz International (Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy!, etc.)

(Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy!, etc.) Location: Maplewood / greater St. Louis area (travel between local stores)

Maplewood / greater St. Louis area (travel between local stores) Type: Full-time, field sales/merchandising

Salary: $18.00–$20.50/hour (based on experience)

Drive your own route, stock shelves, build displays, and write orders so snack aisles stay full and sharp. Includes mileage reimbursement, bonus eligibility, 401(k), medical/dental/vision from day one, paid vacation and holidays, tuition reimbursement, and strong advancement paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.