Maplewood’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from luxury jewelry to auto parts and thrift. Here are several solid customer-facing roles hiring locally.

Employer: Signet Jewelers (Jared)

Signet Jewelers (Jared) Location: Maplewood, MN – Maplewood Mall

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.37 – $20.20/hour + commission

Lead the bridal category at Jared and guide couples through one of the biggest purchases of their lives. This role mixes sales leadership, visual merchandising, and monthly coaching of the team, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help, and merchandise discounts.

Employer: Goodwill Easter Seals Minnesota

Goodwill Easter Seals Minnesota Location: Maplewood, MN

Type: Part-time (up to ~20 hrs/week)

Pay: $14.55 – $20.01/hour

Help donors drop off items, sort goods, and keep the store flowing while supporting Goodwill’s job training mission. This is a good fit if you like staying active, want no overnights, and value perks like PTO, employee discounts, and a clear path to grow.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Maplewood, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.41 – $20.30/hour (plus potential premiums/bonuses)

Support the Store Manager, lead the team, and keep the store running smoothly—from staffing and training to opening/closing and customer service. Comes with paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, and health benefits, plus strong promote-from-within culture.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Maplewood, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.41 – $20.30/hour (plus potential premiums/bonuses)

Step into a lead customer service role, backing up managers on the sales floor and handling key tasks like returns, special orders, and opening/closing. Great if you enjoy helping people solve problems and want career growth in a stable, national company.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings nearby and like to promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.