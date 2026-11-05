🍽️ Maplewood MN Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Maplewood has some solid early-shift options right now, plus a steady hotel front desk role. Good fits if you like people, fast pace, and being done by midday.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Maplewood, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour, depending on experience

Early-morning role in the in-store Market Grille Express, taking orders, prepping food, and keeping the counter stocked and clean. Great if you’re 18+, like a fast pace, and want your workday wrapped up by lunch.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Maplewood, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00–$17.50/hour, depending on experience

Cook hot breakfast and other menu items in Hy-Vee’s Market Grille, from prep to plate, and keep the hot case filled. Good match if you have a high school diploma (or equivalent), enjoy kitchen work, and want steady morning hours.

Employer: LivINN Hotels

Location: Maplewood, MN (metro-area property)

(metro-area property) Type: Part-time (Thursday–Sunday)

Pay: Starting at $16.00/hour, depending on experience

Run the front desk, check guests in and out, answer questions, and keep the lobby tidy. Good for strong communicators who can stand for long periods, lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady weekend shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.