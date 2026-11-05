🏥 Maplewood, MN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Maplewood’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re a nurse, therapist, or caregiver, there are solid options here with different schedules and settings.

Employer: Fairview Health Services – St. John’s Hospital

Fairview Health Services – Location: Maplewood, MN

Type: Full-time (0.75 FTE, 60 hrs/2 weeks), Nights

Salary: Union scale (range not listed) + $2/hour augmentation

Work across Cardiac Telemetry, Med/Surg, Orthopedics, Oncology, and more in a 184-bed hospital. Great fit if you like variety, want options to train into ER/ICU/MCC, and value a strong benefits package and nurse residency support for new grads.

Employer: Fairview Health Services – St. John’s Hospital

Fairview Health Services – Location: Maplewood, MN

Type: Full-time (0.7 FTE, 56 hrs/2 weeks), Nights

Salary: Union scale (range not listed) + $2/hour augmentation

Same Float Pool team and unit mix as above, but with 8-hour night shifts and every other weekend. Good option if you prefer shorter shifts while still building broad cardiac and med/surg experience and accessing certifications like Med/Surg, Ortho, and Chemo.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Maplewood, MN

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, Nights

Estimated Pay: ~$1,935/week (wages + housing + M&I per diem)

Travel RRT role with 3×12 night shifts and strong perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing or housing allowance, and weekly pay. Best for experienced respiratory therapists (2+ years preferred) looking for a well-paid short-term assignment.

Employer: Sparkles Home Health Care, LLC

Location: Maplewood, MN

Type: Part-time (with full-time possibility)

Pay: $17–$19 per hour

Support clients at home with companionship, light housekeeping, laundry, organizing, and documentation. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, auto insurance, and caregiving experience, and you get paid training, flexible hours, PTO, and mileage reimbursement.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—healthcare roles in Maplewood tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.