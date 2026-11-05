🛒 Maplewood Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Maplewood has some solid front-line jobs right now, from gas stations to craft stores to auto parts. Good mix of entry-level and experienced roles with real room to grow.

Employer: Holiday Stationstores (Circle K)

Holiday Stationstores (Circle K) Location: 2729 Stillwater Road, Maplewood, MN 55119

Type: Part time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)

Part time (evenings, weekdays + weekends) Pay: $14.00 – $15.00/hour

Work the register, help customers, and keep the store looking sharp in a fast-paced gas station/convenience store. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, weekly pay, bonus potential, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: Maplewood, MN

Type: Full time

Full time Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Big-box retail leadership role for someone with previous large-store management experience who can make strong business decisions and is open to relocation for promotion. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, paid vacation, sick/personal pay, holiday pay, employee discount, and more.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Maplewood, MN

Type: Full time

Full time Pay: $11.41 – $20.30/hour (plus possible premiums and bonuses)

Help both walk-in and professional customers find the right auto parts, run the register, answer phones, and handle light in-store services like wiper installs and battery tests. Strong benefits, paid time off, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with contributions from day one, tuition assistance, and clear promote-from-within paths.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.