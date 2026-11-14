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Maple Lake
📢 Maple Lake seeks applicants for Planning Commission seat
13 days ago
📢 Apply now for open Planning Commission seat in Maple Lake
The City of Maple Lake is accepting applications for an open seat on the Planning Commission.
Commissioners:
- Must live in Maple Lake or own property in the city
- Are appointed by the City Council
- Help review community development and land use and make recommendations to the council, using public hearings and city policies
Details:
- Term: 4 years
- Pay: $45 per meeting
- Meetings: Second Tuesday of the month, as needed
To apply, fill out the Planning Commission Vacancy application and return it to:
- Maple Lake City Hall, 10 Maple Ave S, Maple Lake, or
- Email: cityadmin@ci.maple-lake.mn.us
Applications are due by December 4, 2026.
More Info: Planning Commission Seat Opening - News - Maple La...
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