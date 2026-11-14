📢 Apply now for open Planning Commission seat in Maple Lake

The City of Maple Lake is accepting applications for an open seat on the Planning Commission.

Commissioners:

Must live in Maple Lake or own property in the city

or Are appointed by the City Council

Help review community development and land use and make recommendations to the council, using public hearings and city policies

Details:

Term: 4 years

4 years Pay: $45 per meeting

Meetings: Second Tuesday of the month, as needed

To apply, fill out the Planning Commission Vacancy application and return it to:

Maple Lake City Hall, 10 Maple Ave S, Maple Lake , or

, or Email: cityadmin@ci.maple-lake.mn.us

Applications are due by December 4, 2026.