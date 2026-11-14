Maple Grove’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from in‑home care to clinic work. Here are several solid roles if you like patient-focused, hands-on care.

Employer: Comfort Therapeutic Services LLC

Comfort Therapeutic Services LLC Location: Maple Grove, MN (in-home, center, school, community)

(in-home, center, school, community) Type: Full-time (set shifts: 3:30pm–7pm or 12:30pm–5pm, M–F )

(set shifts: or ) Pay: $19.00 – $30.00/hour

Work 1:1 with kids and families using ABA therapy in home and community settings. Great fit if you have at least 1+ year in mental/behavioral health, enjoy working with autistic children, and want benefits like 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: VCA Animal Wellness Center of Maple Grove

Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Full-time , 4×10-hour shifts , occasional Saturday

, , occasional Saturday Pay: $25 – $29/hour (based on experience)

Join a Fear Free, AAHA-accredited animal hospital where techs do real medical work—anesthesia, dentals, diagnostics, and client education. Solid benefits, no overnights or Sundays, and strong support for new and experienced LVTs.

Employer: Pediatric Home Service (PHS)

Location: Maple Grove, MN & nearby cities (home and school settings)

(home and school settings) Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN (days, evenings, nights, weekends)

(days, evenings, nights, weekends) Pay: LPN: $25 – $31/hour; RN: $35 – $41/hour

Provide 1:1 pediatric home care for kids with trachs, vents, and G-tubes, ages 1–21. Flexible scheduling, extra pay for select night/weekend shifts, and strong training and support if you’re new to pediatric home care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or flexible schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.