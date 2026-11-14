Maple Grove is busy with infrastructure and water projects right now, and a few solid engineering roles just opened up. Good mix here for both seasoned pros and students.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC) Location: Maple Grove, MN (plus other office options listed)

(plus other office options listed) Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,800–$101,200/year DOE

Hands-on electrical design for water and wastewater facilities, power distribution, controls, and SCADA. Great fit if you have 4+ years of design experience, a PE (or close to it), and want to grow into technical leadership with 100% employee-owned firm and rich family benefits.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC) Location: Maple Grove, MN (and other AE2S offices nationwide)

(and other AE2S offices nationwide) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$200,000+/year

High-impact leadership role guiding AE2S’s national water resources strategy—flood risk, drought planning, stormwater, and more. Ideal for a PE with 10+ years in water resources and proven leadership who wants to shape practice direction, mentor teams, and influence major projects across multiple states.

Employer: Houston Engineering, Inc.

Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Internship

Pay: $22–$24/hour

Great student role mixing field work and office design—you’ll help with plans, estimates, AutoCAD Civil 3D, survey equipment, and data collection on real transportation/municipal projects. Best for civil or related engineering students who like being outdoors and want hands-on experience that can lead to a full-time offer.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.