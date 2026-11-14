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📣 Maple Grove, MN Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Maple Grove has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from flexible side gigs to solid full‑time careers. Here are several options worth a look this week.
Real Estate Agent – Add a Second Income Stream With Your License
- Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)
- Location: Maple Grove, MN (remote role)
- Type: Full-time, 100% commission
Use your existing real estate network to earn on the mortgage side of your deals while keeping your real estate license. You’ll get training, access to 50+ lenders, and a flexible setup designed to add a second income stream on top of the business you already do.
Luxury Brand Evaluator
- Employer: CXG
- Location: Maple Grove, MN (missions in Minneapolis & online)
- Type: Flexible / assignment-based
Visit or shop with premium and luxury brands and get paid to rate the customer experience. You pick your missions, work on your own schedule, and can earn fees plus reimbursement on some purchases, all through CXG’s mobile platform.
LeafGuard Sales Manager
- Employer: Obsidian Forged Inc. / Minnesota Sales Group
- Location: Maple Grove, MN (in person)
- Salary: Around $65,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Lead sales for an industry-leading gutter system while building skills in customer relations, residential sales, and team leadership. This role offers ongoing training, a supportive team, and benefits like professional development assistance and an employee referral program.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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