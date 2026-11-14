Maple Grove has some solid options right now if you like helping students learn or enjoy building training programs. Here are a few local roles worth a look.

Employer: Osseo Area Schools – ISD 279

Osseo Area Schools – ISD 279 Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Part-time, 6 hours/day, Monday–Friday (through Dec 23, 2026)

Salary: Classification 2 (see district Educational Support Professionals salary grid)

Work right in the classroom, supporting students’ academic and social–emotional needs in small groups and one-on-one. Great fit if you have 60+ college credits, an associate degree, or a passing ParaPro/ParaEducator/ParaPathways score (the district will pay for the assessment) and want meaningful school-year work with growth and mentorship.

Employer: Osseo Area Schools – ISD 279

Osseo Area Schools – ISD 279 Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Part-time, 6 hours/day, Monday–Friday, school year

Salary: Classification 2 (see district Educational Support Professionals salary grid)

Classification 2 (see district salary grid) Desired start date: January 4, 2026

Blend hands-on work with students receiving special education services with behind-the-scenes support like IEP scheduling, data entry, and meeting coordination. Good for someone organized and caring who’s comfortable helping with both student needs and detailed paperwork.

Employer: Boston Scientific

Location: Maple Grove, MN (Hybrid – in office at least 3 days/week)

Type: Likely full-time (corporate role)

Likely full-time (corporate role) Salary range: $59,900 – $113,800 (plus potential bonus/long-term incentives, per role type)

Coordinate and manage sales training programs, meetings, and materials for a global medical device leader. Ideal if you have a university degree, enjoy organizing events and projects, and want to grow in a corporate training/education path with strong pay and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.