Maple Grove retail is busy right now—stores and warehouses are hiring people who like helping customers and keeping things moving. Here are several solid options, from entry level to management.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com Services LLC Location: Maple Grove, MN (10750 89th Avenue North)

(10750 89th Avenue North) Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $21.45/hour

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 11:00 AM–8:00 PM

Why it’s worth a look: Mix of customer service and hands-on warehouse work, helping track and resolve package issues in real time. Good fit if you’re tech-comfortable, can lift up to 49 lbs, and like staying active on your feet.

Employer: Men’s Wearhouse

Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $22.36–$32.39/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match , PTO, employee discount, quarterly incentive program

Medical, dental, vision, , PTO, employee discount, Why it’s worth a look: Lead the whole store—hiring, coaching, and driving sales—while building a strong customer experience. Great for someone with at least 3 years of retail leadership who wants bonus potential and a full benefits package.

Employer: Buckle

Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $15–$17/hour (base + commission for sales roles)

(base + commission for sales roles) Benefits (PT): Store discount, access to medical plans, 401(k) with company match , mental health resources

Store discount, access to medical plans, , mental health resources Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level leadership track where you learn sales, merchandising, and how to lead teammates. Nice option if you love fashion retail and want to grow into management over time.

Employer: Bob’s Discount Furniture

Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Full-time (and possibly part-time options)

Pay: $16/hour advance against commission; typical first-year total $45,000–$65,000

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match , PTO (vacation, sick, holidays, birthday), employee discounts, tuition reimbursement

Medical, dental, vision, , PTO (vacation, sick, holidays, birthday), employee discounts, tuition reimbursement Why it’s worth a look: Commission sales in a low-pressure, “no gimmicks” furniture showroom. Strong earning potential if you like building relationships and helping customers design their spaces.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.