Maple Grove retail is busy right now—great time to grab a merchandiser or stocking role if you like staying active and talking with people.

Here are a couple of solid options hiring in and around Maple Grove, MN:

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Location: Maple Grove, MN + surrounding area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $19.70/hr, rising to $20.71/hr after 6 months

Stock and display brands like 7UP, Snapple, Bai, Core and more at large retail accounts. You’ll start around 6:00 am, work 5 shifts per week, use your own car to travel between stores (mileage tracked via company phone), and stay active lifting up to 50 lbs and pushing/pulling up to 100 lbs. Comes with strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, parental leave, education assistance, and more.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so apply through whichever link you prefer.

Employer: Total Wine & More

Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Part-time, seasonal (up to ~6 months)

Pay: Hourly (rate not listed; will meet or exceed local minimum wage)

Help keep shelves full, build displays, process freight, and support online orders, curbside pickup, and delivery. You’ll also greet customers, learn about wine, spirits, and beer, and may do some cross-training at the front end. Must be 21+, able to lift 50 lbs overhead, be on your feet most of the day, and work evenings and weekends. Perks include PTO, store discounts, health plans, 401(k), tuition help, and product training.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—seasonal and merch roles in Maple Grove tend to fill fast once the word gets out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.