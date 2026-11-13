Maple Grove’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around healthcare and advanced engineering. If you’re in IT or software and open to a move (or a new commute), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Abbott

Abbott Location: Maple Grove, MN (also Austin, TX option)

(also Austin, TX option) Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,700 – $173,300 base pay

Lead enterprise data architecture for Abbott’s Electrophysiology medical device business, helping power data for critical heart-care technologies. You’ll own data platforms (Microsoft Fabric, Azure, Power BI), governance, and integrations, and mentor others while working for a global healthcare leader with strong benefits and career growth.

Employer: Peli BioThermal

Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay range not listed (varies by location; shared by recruiter during process)

Support and improve the digital tools that protect life-saving temperature-controlled medicines worldwide. This role blends software support, process improvement, UAT, training, and documentation, with chances to work across teams and grow your skills in SaaS, data, and supply chain tech.

Employer: Trispoke Managed Services Pvt. Ltd. (supporting a defense/munitions program)

(supporting a defense/munitions program) Location: Maple Grove, MN 55369

Type: Contract (12 months, potential extension)

Pay: $68.15/hour on W2

Citizenship: U.S. citizens only

Embedded C++ role focused on hard real-time RTOS/bare-metal systems for munitions and combat systems. Good fit if you have strong embedded experience, Ethernet familiarity, and want to work on defense projects with structured engineering processes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Maple Grove employers are growing, and strong tech talent often gets a second look.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.